Kangana Ranaut on CAA protest: “ Who gives you the right to burn buses, trains, create ruckus in the country”

National award winning Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut severely condemned the ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The actress made ti clear that the people should not instigate violence in the country in the name of democracy.

” It is not correct for the people to instigate violence in the name of democracy. We are still hung on to the pre-independence era. During that time, going on strikes against the people, who had captured us, not paying tax, all this was really cool. But today, because of democracy, your leaders have come from with in you, not from Italy or japan”, said Knagana.

“In our population, only three to four per cent people pay taxes. Rest of them are actually dependent on them. So, who gives you the right to burn buses, trains, create ruckus in the country”, slamming the violent protests against the CAA the actress said.

” One bus coasts a lot. It is not a small amount.And the condition of this country is such that there are somany, who are dying of malnutrition”, added the actress.