Man booked for allegedly raping college professor

A case has been filed against a 37-year-old man from Hyderabad for allegedly raping a disabled professor from Maharashtra after “marrying” her in an illegitimate way, the police said on Monday.The man became friends with the 28-year-old woman who is a professor a a Vasai college. He then “married” her by getting a fake qazi to solemnise the ceremony, said Senior Inspector Rajendra Kamble.

“She was raped in Vasai and places in Hyderabad and Karnataka. However, he later refused to acknowledge his relationship with her and told her not to keep in touch. She then filed a rape complaint,” he said.