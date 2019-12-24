Plane stuck under bridge in India : Video

A truck carrying an abandoned aircraft got struck under a bridge. The incident took place in Durgapur in West Bengal.

This caused heavy traffic block in National Highway-2 in the city. The aircraft was stuck in the middle of the road in the Durgapur city in West Bardhaman district on Tuesday.

West Bengal: A truck carrying an abandoned India Post aircraft has got stuck under a bridge in Durgapur. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/jGXkOuTqHs — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2019

The operation to remove the truck is progressing. ” The truck has been stuck here since last night. The officials of India post have reached and talks are underway in the police station”, said a local.

The flight belonging to postal Department was abandoned. The flight commissioned in 2007 was stopped its service in 2018.