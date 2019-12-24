Popular Front state head arrested for allegedly masterminding violence during anti-CAA protests

Uttar Pradesh police on Monday arrested the state head of the radical Islamic outfit Popular Front of India(PFI), Waseem and his two aides for allegedly masterminding the violence during the anti-CAA protests held in Lucknow last week.

According to the police, the PFI played an instrumental role in inciting violence in several parts of Uttar Pradesh, especially its capital, Lucknow. Waseem’s key aides, Nadeem and Ashfaq were also arrested for allegedly engineering violence during the anti-CAA and anti-NRC protests in Lucknow. Maulana Shadab and 11 members of the PFI were earlier arrested in Shamli in similar cases.

Talking to the media, SSP Lucknow, Kalanidhi Naithani said, “We have been successful in nabbing mastermind of Lucknow violence. Waseem, Nadeem and Ashfaq of PFI have been arrested by the police. While Wasim is state head, Ashfaq is treasurer and Nadeem is a member of PFI.”

Earlier on Sunday, UP Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma had alleged possible role of PFI and Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) in stoking violence during the anti-CAA protests in the state which has claimed 18 lives so far and left scores of people, including many policemen, injured.

SSP further added that the police have retrieved placards, flags, pamphlets and papers, literature, newspaper cuttings, banners and posters of NRC/CAA protest from the accused.