Reliance launched ‘Jio Happy New Year Offer’ : Details inside

India’s biggest telecom service provider Reliance Jio has launched two new offers named ‘Jio Happy New Year Offer’ for its existing customers and ‘2020 Jio Phone Happy New Year Offer’ for people planning to buy Jio phone.

In its ‘Jio Happy New Year Offer’ users can pay Rs.2020 and can get one year of unlimited services. in the other plan feature phone users can get a Jio phone free bundled with 12 months of unlimited services upon paying by Rs.2020.

Jio’s smartphone users will get 1,5 GB data per day, unlimited Jio-to-Jio voice calls, SMS for a recharge of Rs.2020 for one year.

Feature phone users will get 500 MB data per day and unlimited Jio- to -Jio voice calls, SM.