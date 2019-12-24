Sri Lanka: 3 Indians among 4 killed in road accident

Three Indians were among four people killed in a road accident in Sri Lanka. The accident took place as a van collided with a container truck in South Kurundugahahetekma in Sri Lanka.

The deceased were form one family. A woman aged 44 year, her 18-year-old son, and another relative. The names of them were not yet revealed. The women’s husband and their 10-year-old daughter who were suffered injuries is under treatment.

The driver of the van who is 52-year-old Sri Lankan from West Sri Lankan town of Wadduwa also died in the accident.

The deceased who were on vacation was travelling in the van. The van crashed into the container truck from behind on the Southern Expressway on Monday night.