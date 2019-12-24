Student falls off speeding school bus on the road : Watch Video

A video of a student falling off a school bus at a busy traffic intersection is going viral on social media.The video shows a school bus taking a turn as soon as the traffic light turns green. Just as the bus takes a complete right turn, its door opens and a students falls down on the road with his school back, right in the middle of traffic.

Luckily, the motorist driving behind him had maintained a good distance, and was able to stop in time.The school bus stopped a few metres after the incident, while the student ran back to his bus.

The incident took place in China.