Truck carrying abandoned India post aircraft gets stuck under bridge : Watch Video

A truck carrying an abandoned India Post aircraft got stuck under a bridge in West Bengal on Tuesday. According to a tweet by ANI, the aircraft was stuck in the middle of the road in Durgapur city in Paschim Bardhaman district. Earlier this week, the aircraft was seen being taken by a scrap dealer from the airport. According to a report by TOI, the Boeing B737 aircraft with registration number VT-EGG, was just kept at on airport grounds for the past five years.

The plane had been grounded in 2014 and has been lying before the Air India hangar at Kolkata airport since. When the aircraft of the India Post was being carried on the roads of Kolkata, motorists on Jessore Road were left in surprise at the sight of the massive aircraft as the plane was taken on the tractor trailer.