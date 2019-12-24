Video of a helicopter landing on road to save accident victim

A expat living in the UAE was saved by the quick action of UAE emergency team. The Asian expat who was involved in an accident on Emirates Road in UAE on Tuesday morning was rescued by an emergency response team .

The video of the rescue operation was shared on the social media. The video shows a Ministry of Interior Air Wing helicopter landing on the busy highway and paramedics rushing towards an injured man lying next to a mangled truck.

They quickly provide first aid to the man before carrying him off on a stretcher into the waiting helicopter, where experts attend to him even as the chopper takes off.