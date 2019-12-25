19-Year-old student allegedly raped by lab-in-charge inside college

In a shocking incident, a 19-year-old student of a prominent engineering college was allegedly raped by her lab-in-charge inside the campus premises. According to a Times of India report, the incident took place on Monday, but the student gathered the courage to approach the police with her complaint on Tuesday.

As per the student, the lab-in-charge called her stating an urgency to discuss something and when she went inside the lab at around 4 pm, he bolted the door and allegedly violated her. The woman was sent for medical examination after filing her complaint.