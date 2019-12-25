50% discount on traffic fines announced

A discount of 50% on traffic fines has been announced by the Abu Dhabi police. This new scheme was announced by Major General Fares Khalaf Al Mazroui, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police on Wednesday.

As per this a 50% discount on all traffic fines registered before December 22, provided the fines are paid off within three months. All black points and vehicle impoundments due before the same date will also be cancelled.

???? ?????? ???? ????? ???? ????????? ???????? ???????? ?? ??????? ??? ????? 22 ?????? 2019 ????? 50%? ?? ????? ????? ??? ??????? ??????? ??????? ???? ???? 3 ????? ?????? ????? ??????? ??? ???????? ?????? ?????????? ???????? ?? ????? ???????. pic.twitter.com/2BpjX2GmbC — Abu Dhabi Government Media Office (@admediaoffice) December 18, 2019

“Erring drivers, will enjoy a 35% discount on all their traffic fines once they make payment within 60 days, starting from the date of the violation registration. The 35% discount includes the traffic fine, late payment fine, and vehicle impoundment, if any.”” Fares Khalaf Al Mazroui explained.

???? ?????? ???? ????? ???? ????????? ???????? ???????? ?? ??????? ??? ????? 22 ?????? 2019 ????? 50%? ?? ????? ????? ??? ??????? ??????? ??????? ???? ???? 3 ????? ?????? ????? ??????? ??? ???????? ?????? ?????????? ???????? ?? ????? ???????. pic.twitter.com/2BpjX2GmbC — Abu Dhabi Government Media Office (@admediaoffice) December 18, 2019

“This 25 per cent discount shall remain applicable for one full year, yet with no discount on late payment fine or vehicle impoundment, if any,” he pointed out.

??? ??? ?????? ??? ?????? 60 ????? ?? ????? ?????? ???????? ???????? ???? ???? ??? ??? ????????? ????? ?????? ??? ????? ????? 25% ?? ???? ????????? ??? ?? ?? ???? ??????? ???? ??? ??? ??????? ?????? ??????? (?? ?????). — Abu Dhabi Government Media Office (@admediaoffice) December 18, 2019

The new scheme is applicable to all traffic violations except those categorized as ‘dangerous’. The fines or penalties ruled out by the traffic prosecution or court are excluded as well.