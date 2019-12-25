Actress Kangana Ranaut gets trolled for her comments on CAA

Actress Kangana Ranaut says indulging in violence over Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAA) is not a very reasonable thing to do, in a democracy like India.

“What gives you the right to burn buses, trains and create ruckus in the country? A bus costs around Rs 70-80 lakh, and that is not a small amount. Have you seen the condition of people in our country? People in this country are dying of hunger and malnutrition. It is not very reasonable for people to indulge in violence,” said Kangana.

“I also feel that in the name of democracy — this is my very personal opinion — we’re still hooked to the pre-Independence era, where our country was under seige or bondage, and people had captured us by force or the gun. Going on strikes, shutting down the country or not paying taxes against those people was considered cool. But in today’s democracy, your leader is someone from among you. He is not from Japan or China or someplace else,” said Kangana, at the trailer launch of her upcoming film “Panga”. She attended the event with the film’s director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, co-actress Richa Chadha, and composers Shankar Mahadevan and Loy Mendonsa.

