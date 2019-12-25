“ All the 130 crore people of India are Hindu society”: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat made it clear that the RSS views all the citizens of India as Hindus. Mohan Bhagwat said this on Wednesday while addressing a public meeting organised as part of the three-day Vijaya Sankalpa Sibiram of RSS members from Telangana.

Mohan Bhagwat undoubtedly made it clear that Sangh regards the 130 crore population of India as Hindu society, irrespective of their religion and culture.

“….The son of mother India, whether he may speak any language, from any region, follow any form of worship or not believing in worship of any is a Hindu…

In this regard, for Sangh all the 130 crore people of India are Hindu society,” said Mohan Bhagwat.

Bhagwat said the RSS accepts one and all, thinks good of them and desired to take them to a higher level for betterment.