Army Soldier martyred in ceasefire violation by Pakistan

An Indian Army soldier was martyred in ceasefire violation by pakistan. Pakistan resorted to ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

The Pakistan Army started firing using small arms targeting civilian areas in Silikot area of Uri in baramulla district. The Indian Army is giving befitting reply to Pakistan.

Earlier on Tuesday night the Pakistani forces had violated ceasefire agreement. The Pakistani Rangers shelled mortars and fired along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and kashmir. The Pakistani forces violated ceasefire in Kathua district on Tuesday night.

The BSF had informed that the Pakistani forces started firing with small arms and shelling along the IB in Chandwa of Hiranagar sector. The BSF gave a befitting reply.