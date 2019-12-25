Fine up to Dh.10,000 announced in UAE for these violations

The Environment and Protected Areas Authority in Sharjah has released some advisories. The advisories are released through Authoritie’s official Instagram handle. The advisory urged people to follow some instructions otherwise will be fined.

The authority has posted three advisories to remind the public about the following violations:

Littering:

Dumping, leaving behind, or disposal of waste, barbecue waste, or food leftovers in non-designated places at wilderness areas carries a fine of Dh2,000.

Hunting:

The authority urged residents to not indulge in overhunting, killing, or harming wild animals, destroying geological formations or areas that are deemed home for animal, plant or bird species at sites of ecological importance in wilderness areas. Breaking any of those rules is punishable by up to Dh10,000 fine.

BBQ:

The authority urged the public to follow the right method of disposing charcoal in wild areas:

After you’re done with your barbecue, cool down/put out the charcoal using water.

– Wait until the charcoal is cool.

– Place the charcoal in a separate trash bag.

– Close the trash bag tightly and dispose of it safely.