Government downgraded security cover of Sachin Tendulkar

Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government on Wednesday downgraded security cover of cricket maestro Sachin Tendulkar as part of its security revamp of 45-odd high-profile citizens and politicians. Speaking to a leading portal, an IPS officer has said that Tendulkar, who had X’ category security with a police constable 24*7, may get a police escort.

In addition, the security cover of Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray has been upgraded from ‘Y+’ to ‘Z’. Social activist Anna Hazare’s cover has been increased from ‘Y+’ to ‘Z’. Senior lawyer Ujjwal Nikam’s security cover has also been reduced from ‘Z+’ to Y, along with an escort.

The decision to downgrade and upgrade the security cover of these high-profile citizens and politicians was taken at a meeting of the threat perception committee. The panel reportedly meets once in three months to take stock of the situation. It has reportedly assessed the cover security provided to 97 people.