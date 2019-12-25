Indian Super League: Atletico kolkata defeats Bengaluru FC

In football, Atletico kolkata defeated Bengaluru FC by 1-0 in the Indian Super League match at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, in Kolkata on Wednesday.

David Williams scored the victory goal for ATK in 47th minute. David Williams scored the goal from the pass given by Jayesh Rana.

By this victory the ATK reached the top of the point table. ATK has 18 points from 10 matches. Bengaluru FC is in the third position with 16 points. Goa is placed in the second position with 18 points from 9 matches. Although ATK and Goa FC has equal points but ATK is placed because having a good gola difference with Goa FC.