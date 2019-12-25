Man arrested for allegedly molesting woman during CT scan

A medical assistant at a local private hospital in Maharashtra’sUlhasnagar has been arrested forallegedly molesting and taking pictures of a woman who was undergoinga computerised tomography (CT) scan.

The man, identified as24-year-old James Thomas,is a technician andoperates the CT scan machine at the hospital. The woman, 40, had reportedly gone to the hospital on Monday for a full-body CT scan.

According to the Hill Line Police, Thomas touched herinappropriately when she was strapped to the machine and also took her pictures.She approached the policeand lodged an FIR against Thomas on Monday evening.”She had already complained at the hospital. We arrested Thomas Tuesday. He has been remanded to our custody till December 27,” a senior officer said.