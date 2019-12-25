Mangalore Violence: Police releases shocking videos showing protesters transport stones ; Watch Here

Days after the violent protests in Mangalore against CAA resulted in the deaths of two people, police released video clippings purportedly showing protesters bringing stones in an auto-trolley, hurling it at the personnel and trying to destroy the CCTV cameras.

The video also shows protesters covering their faces with clothes to conceal their identity and attempting to destroy CCTV cameras in a bid to wipe out evidence.

The video footage were released last night after the opposition Congress and the JD(S) claimed that the people who died during the firing were ‘innocent’ and nowhere connected to the violence.

Former chief ministers Siddaramaiah and H D Kumaraswamy had met the family members of the deceased and both of them gave away cheques of Rs 5 lakh to each of the two family members.

This was besides Rs 10 lakh exgratia given by the state government to the families, which lost their members in the police firing on last Thursday.

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai hailed the police for exercising maximum restraint even in the face of extreme violence and slammed opposition leaders for calling the ‘notorious people’ innocent.