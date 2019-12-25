Pakistan again violates ceasefire in Kashmir

Pakistani forces had again violated ceasefire agreement in Jammu and Kashmir. The Pakistani Rangers shelled mortars and fired along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and kashmir. The Pakistani forces violated ceasefire in Kathua district on Tuesday night.

The BSF had informed that the Pakistani forces started firing with small arms and shelling along the IB in Chandwa of Hiranagar sector. The BSF gave a befitting reply.

Meanwhile the residents in the area took to the streets on Wednesday protesting against the shelling and firing on civilian hamlets in the area. The peoples raised anti-Pakistan slogans and urged Indian forces to give a befitting reply to Pakistan.