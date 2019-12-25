Latest NewsIndia

PM Narendra Modi greets nation on Christmas

Dec 25, 2019, 09:40 am IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday early morning extended greetings to the nation on the occasion of Christmas.

In a tweet, PM Modi said, “We remember, with immense joy, the noble thoughts of Jesus Christ. He epitomised spirit of service and compassion, devoting his life towards alleviating human suffering.” The Prime Minister further stated that the teachings of Christ inspire millions across the world.

