” Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi are live Petrol Bombs where ever they go they ignite fire and cause loss to Public Property”: Minister

Anil Vij, senior BJP leader and minister in Haryana abused AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi and former AICC president Rahul Gandhi. Anil Vij accused that Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are live petrol bombs. Anil Vij took his microblogging website Twitter handle to raise his criticism.

” Beware of @priyankagandhi and @RahulGandhi as they are live Petrol Bombs where ever they go they ignite fire and cause loss to Public Property”, Anil Vij tweeted.

Anil Vij’s remark came after the Uttar Pradesh police stopped Congress leaders from going to Meerut to visit homes of those who were killed the police action against the anti-CAA protests.