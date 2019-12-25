Reliance Jio launched new plans: Details inside

India’s biggest telecom service provider Reliance Jio has launched two new offers named ‘Jio Happy New Year Offer’ for its existing customers and ‘2020 Jio Phone Happy New Year Offer’ for people planning to buy Jio phone.

Under the new scheme, Reliance Jio is offering ‘unlimited’ services for one year on paying Rs 2,020. Reliance Jio’s new scheme will be available starting December 24, 2019.

Reliance Jio’s ‘2020 Happy New Year Offer’ is available for both smartphone and Jio Phone customers. For smartphone users, Reliance Jio is offering unlimited voice, 1.5GB daily data, SMS, and access to Jio apps. The validity of the scheme is 365 days.

Reliance Jio says users can get a new Jio Phone and 12 months service by paying Rs 2,020. Under the scheme, users get unlimited voice, 0.5GB data per day, SMS and access to Jio apps. The validity of the scheme for Jio Phone users is 12 months.Reliance Jio said that FUP applies on non-Jio voice calls under the latest “Happy New Year Offer.”