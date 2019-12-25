DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

Road closure announced in UAE; Details inside

Dec 25, 2019, 04:44 pm IST
A partial closure of a major road in Abu Dhabi was announced by the Integrated Transport Centre of Abu Dhabi (ITC). The partial road closure will be for four days.

The Abu Dhabi International Airport Road will be closed for four days. This was announced by ITC on Wednesday.

The road will be partially closed from December 26 (Thursday) to December 29 (Sunday). The road closure will begin at 12 noon Thursday and will last on 5 am Sunday.

