Road closure announced in UAE; Details inside

A partial closure of a major road in Abu Dhabi was announced by the Integrated Transport Centre of Abu Dhabi (ITC). The partial road closure will be for four days.

The Abu Dhabi International Airport Road will be closed for four days. This was announced by ITC on Wednesday.

Partial Road Closure on International Airport Road, Thursday 26 December 2019 to Sunday 29 December 2019 #AbuDhabi pic.twitter.com/DgpEBnqtkE — "ITC" ???? ????? ???????? (@ITCAbuDhabi) December 25, 2019

The road will be partially closed from December 26 (Thursday) to December 29 (Sunday). The road closure will begin at 12 noon Thursday and will last on 5 am Sunday.