Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has revelaed that it was Nationalist Congress party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar who taught them to form a government without majority. Thackeray said this in the presence of Pawar.

” Sharad Pawar has taught us how to raise farm productivity and also how to form a government with less number of MLAs in the legislative assembly”, said Uddhav Thackeray.