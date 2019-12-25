Sushmita Sen shares video of her Christmas celebration with her boyfriend: Video

Former Miss Universe and Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen has shared an adorable video of her Christmas celebration with her family . Instead of hosting a big party, Sushmita Sen decided to have a cosy celebration with her loved ones, including boyfriend Rohman Shawl and daughters Renee and Alisah.

Sushmita Sen shared a video of everyone gathered around the table and singing Christmas carols on her Instagram account.

“Merry Christmas to you & all your loved ones!!! Here’s to love, family, goodness & the celebration of everlasting faith. I love you guys infinity!!! yours, Alisah, Renee, @rohmanshawl @pritam_shikhare @nupur_shikhare & #yourstruly #duggadugga,” Sushmita Sen captioned the clip.