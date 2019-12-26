7 Dead as a boat carrying migrants from Pakistan,Bangladesh and Afghanistan sinks

7 Illegal migrants from Asian countries died as the boat carrying them sink in Turkey. The migrants were from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. The boat sunk in Lake Van in the eastern part of the Turkey.

Official sources said, sixty-four people were rescued and taken to nearby hospitals and shelters. The lake is near the border with Iran, from where migrants often cross into Turkey on their journey towards Europe.

As per authorities the boat sank after capsizing as it approached Adilcevaz district in Bitlis, on the northern shores of the lake. Five people were found dead at the scene and two died at the hospital.

Turkey has been a key transit point for migrants trying to reach Europe. Many rely on people’s smugglers and face dangerous land and sea routes which often result in deaths. Turkey already hosts some 3.7 million Syrian refugees, the largest refugee population in the world.