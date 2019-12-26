Farmer builds temple dedicated to PM Narendra Modi : Watch Video

A farmer wanted to do something unique to show his love for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. So, he dedicated a temple for the PM in his farmland. The temple also has pictures of Mahatma Gandhi, former Tamul Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, current CM Edapadi Palanisamy and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The ‘NaMo Temple’ is located in Erakudi village near Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu.

The 50-year-old farmer, P Shankar, inaugurated the “NaMo Temple” last week and performs aarti every day. Shankar said that he was impressed by PM Modi for implementing several schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PMKSN). “I put my own hard-earned money Rs 1,20,000 to build the Temple for our PM. I did not borrow a single rupee,”

“I was thinking about appointing a priest to do rituals. But it may cost much. So, I am doing poojas on my own,” Shankar said. He also said that the footfall to his temple has been increasing day by day. At 150 people have visited NaMo temple in last three days, he said.