Forex market: Indian rupee rises against US dollar

In the forex market the domestic currency Indian rupee has raised against the US dollar in the early hours of trading.

As per forex traders the rising crude oil prices, sustained foreign fund outflows and the negative opening of the Indian share market has weighed upon the Indian rupee.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange the Indian rupee opened at 71.26 and then rose to 71.22 against the US dollar registering a gain of 5 paise.

On Tuesday the Indian rupee has settled trading at 71.27 against the US dollar. Forex market was closed on Wednesday Because of Christmas.

‘Dollar Index’ which measures the US currency’s strength against a basket of six currencies has remained firm at 97.62.