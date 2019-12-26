Govt school teachers drink inside school ; video goes viral

A video of three people, purported to be teachers of a government school, drinking inside a classroom in East Champaran district in the dry state of Bihar has gone viral on social media.Sources said the video was from Sareya Naveen Upgraded Middle School in Madhuban, about 165km north of state capital Patna, and shot about a week ago.

The matter, however, came to light on Wednesday after the video was shared repeatedly on social media.In the clip, the three men said to be Gajendra Baitha, Satyendra Chaudhary and Abhay Singh are seen drinking and partying inside a classroom.