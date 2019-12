Hina Khan’s underwater selfies with boyfriend is stunning: See pics

Bollywood actress Hina Khan is having quality time in maldives. She is enjoying her vacation with her beau, Rocky Jaiswal.

Hina Khan featured in a music video Raanjhana alongside her Bigg Boss co-contestant and friend Priyank Sharma. In September this year, Hina shared the first look of her upcoming film, The Country of the Blind. In the project, the actress will be seen essaying the role of a blind girl named Gosha. The film is based on the book by HG Wells of the same name.

Hina started her career into acting as with her role as Akshara in the TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She had also participated in reality shows like Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss season 11.

Earlier on Thursday, Hina shared a series of gorgeous underwater selfies from her dip in the ocean in a pink bikini. “Posting them late coz thr was no WiFi underwater but I promise you will find better connection. #MaldivianBlues #UnderWaterPhotography #WaterBaby #ClickedByHK,” she wrote.