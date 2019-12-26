DH Latest NewsEntertainment DHCinema DHCinemaLatest NewsEntertainment

Keerthy Suresh to play Rajinikanth’s sister in next movie

Dec 26, 2019, 12:03 am IST
Less than a minute

National award winning Malayalam actress Keerthy Suresh will play a lead role in the Tamil superstar Rajinikanth’s next film. This has been announced earlier.

The film tentatively titled as ‘Thalaivar 168’, will be directed by Siva. Sun Pictures is producing the film. Shoot for the film has already commenced in Hyderabad.

Keerthy Suresh, Meena, Khushbu, Prakash Raj and Soori have already been confirmed in the cast.

We hear that Keerthy Suresh will be seen as the superstar’s sister in the film. As per reports, the film had Keerthy essaying the role of a late-born daughter to Rajinikanth’s father.

‘Thalaivar 168’ is said to be a rural-based mass entertainer. Vetri is handling the camera and Imman composing music. The film is most likely to release for Diwali 2020.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close