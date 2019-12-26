Keerthy Suresh to play Rajinikanth’s sister in next movie

National award winning Malayalam actress Keerthy Suresh will play a lead role in the Tamil superstar Rajinikanth’s next film. This has been announced earlier.

Extremely happy to announce this magical milestone in my journey .

From being awe struck of @rajinikanth sir to sharing screen space with him will be my most cherished memory in my life. Thank you @directorsiva sir @sunpictures ???#Thalaivar168 — Keerthy Suresh (@KeerthyOfficial) December 9, 2019

The film tentatively titled as ‘Thalaivar 168’, will be directed by Siva. Sun Pictures is producing the film. Shoot for the film has already commenced in Hyderabad.

Keerthy Suresh, Meena, Khushbu, Prakash Raj and Soori have already been confirmed in the cast.

We hear that Keerthy Suresh will be seen as the superstar’s sister in the film. As per reports, the film had Keerthy essaying the role of a late-born daughter to Rajinikanth’s father.

‘Thalaivar 168’ is said to be a rural-based mass entertainer. Vetri is handling the camera and Imman composing music. The film is most likely to release for Diwali 2020.