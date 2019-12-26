Kerala records highest number of sexual abuse cases in 2018-2019

According to 2018-19 data from Childline, an emergency number for children in distress, Kerala has recorded the highest number of sexual abuse cases, followed by Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra. Kerala recorded the maximum of 1,742 cases and Maharastra witnessed 445 cases of child abuse in 2018-19 period.

Times of India reports that in the above mentioned period, more than 60,000 cases of sexual abuse were reported across India. Topping the charts among the crimes was child marriages, constituting 37 percent, followed by physical abuse (27 percent), sexual abuse (13 percent), emotional abuse (12 percent) and corporal punishment (4 percent).

The top five districts that received the highest number of child abuse complaints were all from Kerala. According to a November report, the Narendra Modi government had taken down 377 child pornography websites, and First Information Reports (FIRs) were filed against the people promoting such content.