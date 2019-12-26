Police officer stops unmanned SUV with bare hands before it hit pedestrians: Video

In a thrilling video of a police officer stopping a unmanned SUV with his bare hands before it hit students is rocking internet. The incident is reported from Connecticut in USA on December 16.

Bridgeport Schools Resource Officer Carlos Carmo Jr. was on patrol on Bridgeport Avenue when he noticed the runaway SUV rolling down. Surveillance footage shows Carmo running after the SUV and trying to stop it whilst two passengers seated inside screamed out of panic.

Carmo was able to grab onto the door frame and drag his feet, stopping it right before the sidewalk where several students had just got out of school.