Popular actress all set to marry her longtime boyfriend

Popular Television actress Mona Singh is all set to get married. The actress who rose into fame with her television series ‘Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi’ will tie knot with her longtime boyfriend Shyam. Mona Singh has been dating Shyam, a South-Indian investment banker for longtime.

The date of their marriage has now been revealed and the duo will reportedly tie the knot on December 27 in Mumbai in a private function. She even enjoyed a bachelorette trip in Goa with her friends and the pre-wedding party will be hosted by the couple on December 26.

38-year-old Mona has also appeared in Bollywood film ‘Three Idiots’.She was earlier in a relationship with television actor karan Oberoi.