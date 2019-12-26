 ” Pragya Singh Thakur will surely become the reason for Narendra Modi’s downfall”, says Congress Minister

Madhya Pradesh minister Sajjan Singh Verma said that BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur will become the reason for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s downfall. He said this after National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) members raised slogans against Pragya at a public function.

“I got to know that girls shouted slogans like ‘throw the terrorist out’ on seeing Pragya Thakur. Children are seeing Pragya on TV, that she is fighting on a plane, or on a train and even on the roads. She is behaving as though she is above the President now. She will surely become the reason for Narendra Modi’s downfall,” Verma told news agency ANI.