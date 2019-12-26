“ Rahul Gandhi, Congress, tukde-tukde gang and Owaisi want a civil war and to divide India ”: Union Minister

Union minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday raised severe criticism against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi for supporting the ongoing anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests,

The union minister alleged that Gandhi and Owaisi of dividing the country. Giriraj Singh said that both the leaders wanted civil war in India.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh in Delhi: What Mughals and Britishers could not do, that Rahul Gandhi, Congress, tukde-tukde gang and Owaisi want to do. They want to divide India. They want a civil war in India. pic.twitter.com/QF79LP5bLU — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2019

“What Mughals and Britishers could not do, that Rahul Gandhi, Congress, tukde-tukde gang and Owaisi want to do. They want to divide India. They want a civil war in India. Earlier in the day, Gandhi called Prime Minister Narendra Modi “a liar”, said Giriraj Singh.