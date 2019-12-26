Six soldiers killed in suicide bomb attack

Six soldiers were killed and three were injured in a suicide bomb attack in a military complex in Afghanistan. The attack occurred in the Balkh province on Thursday. No militant organization has has claimed the responsibility of the attack. Afghanistan government blamed Taliban for the attack.

The militants detonated the car filled with explosives and some of them entered into the military compound and started firing at the Afghanistan forces.

Earlier on Tuesday another attack in a army checkpoint has killed 7 soldiers and injured six others. Taliban has claimed the responsibility of the attack. The activities of Taliban are very much active in Balkh province.