Solar eclipse: PM Modi’s tweets,photos goes viral

Modi’s photo looking at the sky to see the solar eclipse 2019 on Thursday morning went viral and started trending as a meme. On the micro-blogging and social networking website Twitter, Modi re-tweeted the comment “this is becoming a meme” and responded to the comment with “most welcome…enjoy”. Modi ended his response with a smiley emoticon.

On his official Twitter handle, the photo of Modi trying to see the eclipse was posted today morning along with the minister standing with experts to understand the science behind eclipses.

“Like many Indians, I was enthusiastic about #solareclipse2019. Unfortunately, I could not see the sun due to cloud cover but I did catch glimpses of the eclipse in Kozhikode on live stream. Also, enriched my knowledge on the subject by interacting with experts,” Modi tweeted this morning.