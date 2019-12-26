“We have a liar in Rahul Gandhi, we have a performer in PM Modi”: Sambit Patra

BJP National spokesperson Sambit patra said that Congress MP from Wayanad is a ‘Jhoothon ka sardar’. Patra accused that Rahul Gandhi is spreading fake news and rumours about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement about NRC and Muslims.

“People of India are intelligent. They know how to differentiate between a liar and a performer. While we have a liar in Rahul Gandhi, we have a performer in PM Modi” said Sambit Patra.

” The Prime Minister has said that there is no such detention camp in which Muslims of India will be placed after NRC. The Prime Minister has not lied”, Patra added.

” There is no connection between setting up detention centres and NRC. Detention Centres is for foreigners who are in India illegally and to ensure they do not vanish. This is just a confinement centre to control his /her movement” explained Sambit patra.

Earlier Rahul Gandhi has accused that Narendra Modi is a lier. ” The Prime Minister of RSS lies to Mother India’ tweeted Rahul Gandhi.