5 Al-Qaeda terrorists arrested

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab police has arrested 5 militants belonging to Al-Qaeda Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) in Punjab province in Pakistan. The militants were arrested from Gujranwala city near Lahore on Thursday night.

The CTD claimed that the arrest was an ‘important breakthrough’ and the operations smashed the media cell and the terror financing network of the Al-Qaeda Indian Subcontinent . The joint operation was carried out of CTD and Inter Service Intelligence (ISI) after getting a tip-off.

The arrested terrorists have been identified as Asim Akbar alias Jaffer Bazurg from Lahore, Karachi residents Abdullah Umair alias Hanzla, Ahmad alias Qasim, Muhammad Yousaf and Muhammad Yaqoob alias Gora.