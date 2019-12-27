Actress Mouni Roy looks stunning in red bikini at London beach : See Pics

Actress Mouni Roy has been holidaying for a while now and her fans on social media are always up for a treat as and when she shares her pictures. Mouni is currently enjoying her beach vacation and the photos are proof that the actress knows how to ring into the New Year in style.

The Gold actress took to Instagram to give fans a sneak peek into her beach day photos. In the pictures, Mouni is seen wearing a red two-piece bikini with a robe and is running around the beach.

Along with the pictures, she wrote, “Sometimes music makes me arch my back & dance the hell out even without a dance floor ….Beach day = happy happy”