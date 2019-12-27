Celebrities DHDH Latest NewsEntertainment DHLatest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan turns 54 today: Video of Salman’s birthday party

Dec 27, 2019, 06:25 pm IST
Less than a minute

Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan is celebrating his birthday on December 27. The ‘muscle man’ of Bollywood has turned 54 on Friday.

Salman has celebrated his birthday with his costars of his recently released film ‘Dabangg 3’. Salman cut his birthday cake in the presence of Sonakshi Sinha, Kiccha Sudeep and his brother Arbaaz Khan.

The birthday party was hosted by his brother Sohail Khan. The party was attended by a host of celebrities including Salman’s former girlfriends Katrina kaif and Sangeeta Bijlani, Shah Rukh Khan, Randeep hooda, Raveena Tandon, Vidya Balan and Daisy Shah.

View this post on Instagram

??? #iuliavantur #salmankhan #saliulia#

A post shared by Saliulia best couple ? (@saliulia_best_couple) on

Meanwhile, Sonakshi shared a picture with Shah Rukh and Salman on Instagram. “S..S and S!!! Happy birthday @beingsalmankhan,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram

S..S and S!!! Happy birthday @beingsalmankhan ?

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close