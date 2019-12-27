Bollywood superstar Salman Khan turns 54 today: Video of Salman’s birthday party

Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan is celebrating his birthday on December 27. The ‘muscle man’ of Bollywood has turned 54 on Friday.

Salman has celebrated his birthday with his costars of his recently released film ‘Dabangg 3’. Salman cut his birthday cake in the presence of Sonakshi Sinha, Kiccha Sudeep and his brother Arbaaz Khan.

The birthday party was hosted by his brother Sohail Khan. The party was attended by a host of celebrities including Salman’s former girlfriends Katrina kaif and Sangeeta Bijlani, Shah Rukh Khan, Randeep hooda, Raveena Tandon, Vidya Balan and Daisy Shah.

Meanwhile, Sonakshi shared a picture with Shah Rukh and Salman on Instagram. “S..S and S!!! Happy birthday @beingsalmankhan,” she wrote.