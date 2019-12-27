“Change children’s day date to Dec26 from Nov14”,Delhi BJP chief writes to PM Modi

Delhi BJP President and Lok Sabha MP Manoj Tiwari has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to change the date Children’s Day to December 26 from November 14. The BJP MP in his letter has stated that Children’s Day should be celebrated on December 26 as a mark of tribute to Jorawar Singh and Fateh Singh, two sons of Guru Gobind Singh, the 10th Sikh Guru.

“Children in our country have made innumerable sacrifices and among all of them, the sacrifice made by Sahibzade Jorawar Singh and Sahibzade Fateh Singh (sons of Guru Gobind Singh) is supreme. Showing extraordinary valour, both of them sacrificed their lives in Punjab’s Sirhind to protect dharma”, Tiwari’s letter reads.

If Children’s Day is celebrated in the memory of the supreme sacrifices by Jorawar Singh and Fateh Singh, it will boost the confidence of the children in the country, the letter adds.

Currently, Children’s Day is celebrated on November 14, the birth anniversary of India’s first prime minister Jawahar Lal Nehru.