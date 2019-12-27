China plans to rewrite Quran and the Bible to fit socialist values

Communist government of China has decided to rewrite the Bible and the Quran to fit socialist values, the Daily Mail has reported. Although the order by the Committee for Ethnic Affairs does not mention the texts specifically, it calls for a “comprehensive evaluation of the existing religious classics aiming at contents which do not conform to the progress of the times.”

The Chinese regime maintains that “Jesus Christ’s parables” will have to fall “in line with the Communist Party, failing which they run the risk of being purged from the bibles available to the faithful.” The regime wants a “sinicization” of the Quran and other religious texts. If some texts do not conform to the desired ideals, they will have to be “modified and translated again.”

The Daily Mail reported, “A group of 16 experts, believers and representatives of different religions from the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China attended the conference in last month, according to Xinhua News Agency. The meeting was supervised by Wang Yang, Chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.”

It adds, “Mr Wang stressed that religious authorities must follow President Xi’s instructions and interpret the ideologies of different religions in accordance with ‘the core values of Socialism’ and ‘the requirements of the era’.” The officials were also asked to come up with ‘a religious system with Chinese characteristics’.