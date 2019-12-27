First song from ‘Big Brother’ wins heart of the people: Watch

The first song of Mohanlal’s yet to release film ‘Big Brother’ was released by the makers recently. The song has won the heart of people. In Youtube, the lyric video has already fetched over 1 lakh views.

The song ‘Kando Kando’ is penned by Malayalam poet and lyricist Rafeeq Ahammed. The music is composed by Deepak Dev.

The song is sung by Amit Trivedi and Gowri Lekshmi. Bollywood’s top music director Amit Trivedi has made his Malayalam debut by rendering this track.

‘Big Brother’ is written and directed by Siddique. Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan, Anoop Menon, ‘June’ fame Sarjano Khalid, Mirna Menon, Gadha, Honey Rose, Vis Unnikrishnan, Siddique, Tini Tom, Janardhanan, Satna Titus, Irshad and Chemban Vinod Jose are part of the film.

The film is bankrolled by Siddique, Jenso Jose, Phillipose K Joseph, Manu Maliackal and Vaishak Rajan. The film will be released on January 16.