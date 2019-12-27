Fuel Price: Petrol Diesel price hiked for second straight day

Fuel prices in the country has been increased for the second straight day. The revised price list was announced by the oil companies on Friday.

Petrol price was increased by 6 paise in litre in all four metro cities in the country. The price of diesel was hiked by 15-16 paise in metro cities. The revised price will be implemented at the fuel stations with effect from 6 am.

At present the domestic fuel price are reviewed by the oil companies on a daily basis.

With effect from 6 am on December 27, the price of petrol was Rs 74.74 per litre in Delhi and Rs 80.40 per litre in Mumbai, as against Rs 74.68 per litre and Rs 80.34 per litre respectively the previous day, according to notifications from Indian Oil.

The price of diesel was revised to Rs 67.24 per litre in Delhi and Rs 70.55 per litre in Mumbai, as against Rs 67.09 per litre and Rs 70.39 per litre respectively the previous day