“Keep petrol ready to set everything on fire”: Congress leader to protestors,Watch Video

A senior Congress leader on Thursday directed party workers to “set ablaze everything immediately after getting directions” during the 12-hour strike called by the party in Nabarangpur district in Odisha.Pradip Majhi, a former Congress MP was caught on camera instructing party workers to keep petrol ready to set afire everything during the strike called to protest police “inaction” in a minor rape and murder case at Nabarangpur.

“Keep petrol and diesel ready. The moment you get instruction set everything on fire. Well see what happens next,” Majhi was heard saying in the video while talking to someone over the phone. The video was shown in local news channels.

The opposition Congress had called for a 12-hour shutdown in Nabarangpur on Thursday to protest police “inaction” in connection with the alleged gang rape and murder of a minor girl of the district on December 14.

Speaking to reporters, the former lawmaker said, “We have to adopt Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose policy when the government do not react over the rape and murder of innocent girls in this tribal-dominated district.”

“We can no more keep mum. First, a minor girl in Kundali was gang-raped by jawans. Now, another minor girl was gang-raped and murdered in Nabarangpur. This is too much,” he added.

Video :Odisha TV