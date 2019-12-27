“Mamata Banerjee has lost her mental balance, needs to be medically examined”: BJP leader

Kailash Vijayvargiya, the national general secretary of BJP said that West Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has lost her mental balance and needs to be medically examine. He said this referring to Mamata’s statement that she would advise students to continue their protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and national Register of Citizens (NRC).

” I think that Mamata Banerjee has lost her mental balance. After CAA, infiltrators will be identified and her vote bank (infiltrators) will get affected. She is losing her ground that’s why she has lost her mental balance and doing unrestrained acts.. She needs to be medically examined”, said Kailash Vijayvargiya.