“Mamata Banerjee has lost her mental balance”, says BJP leader

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Thursday said Mamata Banerjee has lost her mental balance after the West Bengal Chief Minister stated that she would advise students to continue their protests against the amended Citizenship Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

“I think that Mamata Banerjee has lost her mental balance. After CAA, infiltrators will be identified and her vote bank (infiltrators) will get affected. She is losing her ground that’s why she has lost her mental balance and doing unrestrained acts… She needs to be medically examined,” Vijayvargiya told reporters when asked to comment on Banerjee’s remark.

Speaking at a public rally in Kolkata on Thursday, Banerjee had said that she would tell all the students to continue their protest against the CAA and NRC in a democratic manner.